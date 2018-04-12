1 dead in 2-car crash on Highway 109 near Eureka - KMOV.com

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead and another suffered injuries after a two-vehicle accident near Eureka Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, one driver turned in front of of the other on Highway 109 near the intersection of Interstate 44.

The injuries of the surviving driver are said to be minor.

