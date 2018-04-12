EB I-64 closed in St. Charles County due to deadly accident

ST. LOUIS -- A deadly accident closed eastbound Interstate 64 in St. Charles County Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened on I-64 east of Route 364 around 1:00 p.m. Traffic coming from I-70 was not allowed onto I-64.

MoDOT began reopening some lanes before 2:00 p.m.

One person was killed in the crash. No other information was made immediately available.

