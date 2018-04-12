Cardinals recall Mike Mayers; Tuivailala placed on 10-day disabled list

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Mike Mayers throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, July 2, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Cardinals announced prior to tonight’s game in Cincinnati that they have recalled right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers from Memphis (AAA) and placed right-handed pitcher Sam Tuivailala with a left knee strain on the 10-day disabled list.

Mayers has appeared in two games for the Cardinals this season, allowing one run in 2.0 innings pitched. He was optioned to Memphis on April 9, but did not appear in a game with the triple-A Redbirds.

Tuivailala, who worked 2.0 scoreless innings of relief on Monday, had appeared in four games for St. Louis, allowing two runs on six hits.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved