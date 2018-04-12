Police: Man killed missing Madison County woman, burned her body in 2010

Roger Carroll was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and concealing a homicide (Credit: Police)

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged with murder in the case of a mother of four who went missing in 2010.

Roger Carroll is currently being held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicide in relation to Bonnie Woodward’s disappearance. According to charging documents obtained by the Belleville News-Democrat, Carroll shot and killed Woodward on June 25, 2010, the day she was reported missing. After killing her, Carroll allegedly burned her body in a fire.

Woodward was last seen by a coworker at the Eunice Smith Nursing Home talking to a man in his early-40s. The co-worker said she saw the then 48-year-old Woodward, who was wearing yellow scrub pants and a white scrub top, get into a car, described as a silver or grey Chevrolet Malibu, with the man.

After being reported missing, police said there was no activity on Woodward’s cell phone or credit cards. They also said her vehicle was found in the nursing home’s parking lot with its windows down.

When police searched Woodward’s car they reportedly found Carroll’s fingerprints, which then prompted them to search his property using cadaver dogs. Nothing was found during the search of his property on Creek Road.

Woodward’s 17-year-old stepdaughter, Heather, was reported missing about a week before. She was found on July 3, 2010 after walking into an East Alton library. She had reportedly voluntarily left home and was staying with Carroll and his wife. Carroll, his wife and another woman were later accused of harboring a runaway and obstruction of justice in connection with her disappearance.

In 2010, a $5,000 reward was offered for information regarding Woodward’s disappearance.

The Jersey County Sheriff, Alton Police Chief, Madison County State’s Attorney and Jersey County State’s Attorney are expected to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday regarding the charges.

