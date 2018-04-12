Police: Couple charged after robbing victims using Plenty of Fish app

Two suspects in custody after allegedly robbing a victim after meeting through the Plenty of Fish app. (Credit: St. Louis County PD)

Police have arrested Donzell Curry, 24, and Roneka Jenkins, 24 in connection with this incident.

On Jan. 10, 2018, around 2:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Dr. in North County, two men were shot and survived the shootings.

Curry of Florissant, MO is charged with attempted robbery, assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Jenkins, of Belleville, Ill. is being charged with attempted robbery and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

Curry and Jenkins are a couple and acted together in the robbery using the Plenty of Fish app. Police say the victim was approached by Curry, who was armed at the time, and demanded his belongings. The victim was also armed and eventually exchanged gunfire with the Curry.

When police arrived, Curry was near the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and gave an inconsistent account regarding how he received the injury. Witnesses identified the suspect as Curry and he was eventually arrested as the suspect who was wearing a surgical mask.

Jenkins and Curry were using a fake account on Plenty of Fish that the victim responded to before he met up with the suspects. The photos used on the fictitious account were found in Jenkins' phone.

Police say Jenkins did admit to deleting the Plenty of Fish app, associated data, and TextNow after the incident.

St. Louis County Police believe there may be more robbery victims.

Any other victims who were robbed and or assaulted should contact St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-8634.

