Greitens' defense claims 'gross misconduct' by prosecution, asks for judge to drop case

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens calls it an "entirely consensual relationship." But the woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair says Greitens spanked, slapped, grabbed and shoved her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens calls it an "entirely consensual relationship." But the woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair says Greitens spanked, slapped, grabbed and shoved her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

Greitens, 44, is to go to trial May 14 in St. Louis on a felony indictment of invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of the woman while she was partially nude. (AP)

Greitens, 44, is to go to trial May 14 in St. Louis on a felony indictment of invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of the woman while she was partially nude. (AP)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A videotape previously indicated by the prosecutor’s office to have malfunctioned has been found and turned over to the defense.

The Greitens' defense team has again asked the judge to dismiss the case, accusing the prosecutor and her hired investigator, William Tisaby, of criminal perjury.

“I have never in my practice accused a prosecutor of incompetence or misconduct,” defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said.

The defense also told the judge that the tape speaks to KS’s credibility.

“We believe as much as anybody that victims need to be protected but this woman was not a victim,” said defense attorney Jim Martin.

Circuit Attorney Kim Garnder spoke little Thursday, except to address the judge’s questions, indicating she had an operable videotape on Monday. She did not turn over the tape until Wednesday night.

The defense conducted a deposition of the ex-husband in the case on Monday and again on Wednesday.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. Thursday, the judge took a recess to hear further arguments in chambers. He then took the issue under advisement and said there will be a descion made at a later time.