Reports: National Enquirer paid doorman with gossip on Trump $30,000 to keep quiet

The ex-fiance of a prominent GOP campaign advisor is accusing him of making her into his sex slave and abusing her. 35-year-old Benjamin Sparks worked on Cresent Hardy’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s Presidential campaign.More >
Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said he wants to give any inheritance due to him from his late mother’s estate to the victims’ families or an organization that will “help heal the community.”More >
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says a state House committee's report on an investigation into his extramarital affair with his hairdresser will be "full of lies."More >
Fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three people in Illinois and caused severe bleeding in more than 100 others, including a few in four other states.More >
