Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!"

The president made the statement in a tweet Thursday morning. Trump on Wednesday warned Russia to "get ready" for a missile attack on its ally Syria, suggesting imminent retaliation for last weekend's suspected chemical weapons attack.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

But his tweet Thursday said he "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place."

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

