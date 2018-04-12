Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!' - KMOV.com

Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!"

The president made the statement in a tweet Thursday morning. Trump on Wednesday warned Russia to "get ready" for a missile attack on its ally Syria, suggesting imminent retaliation for last weekend's suspected chemical weapons attack.

But his tweet Thursday said he "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place."

