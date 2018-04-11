Blues hold auction to help victims' families in Humboldt crash

The Blues are helping the families of victims in a deadly crash that involved a junior hockey team in Canada. Credit: St. Louis Blues

The Blues are helping the families of victims in a deadly crash that involved a junior hockey team in Canada.

It has been nearly one week since a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos crashed, killing 16 people. The crash has devastated the small Saskatchewan town and hockey communities across the United States and Canada.

“Put Your Sticks Out” is part of an effort to honor the victims. People all over the world are taking part, including the Blues, who placed their sticks outside Scottrade Center Wednesday.

The Blues also launched an online auction Wednesday, selling signed, game-used sticks. All of the proceeds go towards helping the victims’ families.

If you would like to participate in the auction, click here.

