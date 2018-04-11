Cardinals game streamed on Facebook to bring in younger fans

The Cardinal's home game on Wednesday was unlike any other because you couldn't catch the game on any TV channel. The game was exclusively streamed on Facebook through a partnership with the MLB Network.

This is the second MLB game of the season to stream solely on Facebook. The first game of the season streamed on Facebook was last week with between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

MLB announced in March that they would partner with Facebook in an effort to serve more fans and create an interactive watching experience where viewers can comment and react to the game in real time. Facebook Watch even had their own announcers and sideline reporters to commentate on the game.

This new viewing experience was met by a range of opinions from Cardinals fans.

“I just think that it's a really cool idea” said Lily Orso, a 9-year-old Cardinal fan.

“The fact that you don't have to pay and you get it for free, is definitely a good idea,” said Peter Berg, a Cardinal fan.

“It was going to be hard to watch the game so I'm glad I'm here,” said Rick Schneider, who attended Wednesday’s game in person, knowing he wouldn’t be able to watch it on TV. He said he bought a cable package only for sports, so he wants to be able to watch it on TV instead of internet streaming. “I prefer TV, I pay for my cable, I pay for my dish, I'm just not a big fan of it.”

Ballpark Village has a direct stream of the game straight from the stadium, so this Facebook partnership does not affect them and the game is still played each time on their big screen.

Karen Glore likes the concept, but doesn't think it should be exclusive to Facebook users only. “I am a Facebook user, but a lot of my family and friends don't do Facebook,” said Glore, “A lot of younger people like my daughter are not big on Facebook. She uses other apps.”

Whether fans liked the experience or not, Wednesday's game had up to 77,000 viewers on Facebook.

