Judges reduces bond considerably for man accused in toddler's death

"He was our angel," said Joellan Wylie

Joellan Wylie told News 4 her 2-year-old grandson, Kane Friess, is on her mind every single day.

The anniversary of his tragic death is fast approaching.

"A year Friday, it's just not something you get over," said Wylie. "Just when you think things are getting back to normal, something comes up and breaks your heart all over again."

Medical examiners determined the cause of the toddler's death was head trauma.

In December, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Gyasi Campbell, the Berkeley man wanted in connection to Kane's death.

Police said Campbell was living with the toddler's mother, Lindsey Friess, in Belleville at the time of the incident.

In March, Kane's mom filed a letter to the court detailing how she believes first-degree murder is too harsh a charge.

"Sticking up for a man that killed your own child?" said Wylie. "I've never seen or heard anything like that before in my life."

On April 2, St. Clair County judge Zina Cruse reduced Campbell's bond considerably, from $1 million down to $150,000.

"How could you reduce somebody's bond who has a record of not showing up to court?" said Wylie. "I just don't understand that."

Campbell could be released from jail if $15,000 in cash is posted on his behalf.

"He'll probably get out and get to run free," said Wylie. "That's not fair."

Campbell was still listed as a St. Clair County Jail inmate Thursday evening. He's due in court on April 30.

"We just hope that we can get justice for Kane," said Wylie.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved