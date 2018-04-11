Motorcyclist killed in South County accident

A motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured Wednesday after a vehicle collision in South St. Louis County.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Lemay Ferry Rd. near the Phillips 66/Texaco gas station.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle had collided with a black sport utility vehicle. Each vehicle only had its driver.

St. Louis County police said preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Lemay Ferry Rd. The sport utility vehicle was leaving a business parking lot and trying to enter the northbound lanes of Lemay Ferry Rd. when it collided with the motorcycle. The sport utility vehicle continued and struck a gas pump at the Phillips 66/Texaco station, which started a fire.

The male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but has been pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The male driver of the sports utility vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

There were no other injuries reported at the gas station.

