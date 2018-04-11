Speaker: Panel will expand, look at whether to pursue impeachmen - KMOV.com

Speaker: Panel will expand, look at whether to pursue impeachment

Mo. House Speaker Todd Richardson. Credit: KMOV Mo. House Speaker Todd Richardson. Credit: KMOV

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri House committee is expanding its investigation into Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and will make recommendations about whether to pursue impeachment.

Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson said Wednesday that any recommendations on disciplinary action will come after the May 18 end of the regular legislative session. He says lawmakers will take steps to call themselves into a special session.

That means any legislative action also could come after Greitens’ criminal trial on a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman in 2015.

That trial is to start May 14.

The woman testified to the House investigatory committee that Greitens was physically aggressive during an unwanted sexual encounter and threatened to distribute a photo if she spoke about it.

