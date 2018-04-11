Speaker: Panel will expand, look at whether to pursue impeachment

The Missouri House Committee investigating alleged wrongdoing by Governor Eric Greitens released their report Wednesday. Click here to read the report

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says a state House committee's report on an investigation into his extramarital affair with his hairdresser will be "full of lies."

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri House committee is expanding its investigation into Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and will make recommendations about whether to pursue impeachment.

Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson said Wednesday that any recommendations on disciplinary action will come after the May 18 end of the regular legislative session. He says lawmakers will take steps to call themselves into a special session.

That means any legislative action also could come after Greitens’ criminal trial on a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman in 2015.

That trial is to start May 14.

The woman testified to the House investigatory committee that Greitens was physically aggressive during an unwanted sexual encounter and threatened to distribute a photo if she spoke about it.