Mo. Speaker: ‘This is not a witch hunt’; Dem leader calls for Greitens' resignation

The Speaker of the Missouri House says he stands by the report issued by a committee investigating alleged wrongdoing by Gov. Eric Greitens.

Speaker Todd Richardson defended the work of the committee saying "this is not a witch hunt" and said the committee had no political agenda.

Richardson said the committee gave Greitens the opportunity to testify.

Richardson also said the committee has voted to continue its work and to provide a recommendation on disciplinary action that could be taken.

Shortly after Richardson spoke, the leader of the Democrats in the Missouri House of Representatives called for Greitens to resign and said lawmakers should begin impeachment proceedings if he doesn’t step down.

State Rep. Gail McCann Beatty said taking action on Greitens is the most important thing the legislature can do other than passing a budget.

