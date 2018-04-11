Dem investigative committee members: 'Committee will not be deterred by Greitens' baseless attacks'

Democrats on the legislative committee investigating Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens blasted the governor’s criticism of the recently released report detailing alleged wrongdoing.

Two Democrats, Rep. Gina Mitten and Rep. Tommie Pierson, released a statement saying in part that the committee “remains dedicated to its task and will not be deterred by Eric Greitens’ baseless attacks on our witnesses, our integrity or our common sense.”

Mitten and Pierson also said the committee should continue its work and look at issued beyond those already in the report.

Below is the statement in full:

With today’s report, one component of the House investigation into the governor’s alleged wrongdoing comes to a close. But due to the time and resource constraints, including conducting this work while also keeping up with our regular day-to-day duties as lawmakers, it is necessary for the committee to extend its investigation in order to finish examining issues beyond those included in the report. Our committee remains dedicated to its task and will not be deterred by Eric Greitens’ baseless attacks on our witnesses, our integrity or our common sense. And as we move forward, we remain sympathetic to the victim and the governor’s family for what they are being forced to endure as a result of the governor’s actions and choices. There are victims of physical and sexual assault who will have great difficulty processing the contents of this report, and they should know we support them.

Greitens said he will not step down and has called the inquiry a 'witch hunt.'

