Overturned truck shuts down WB I-64 in Caseyville, IL

An overturned tractor has closed all lanes of westbound Interstate 64 in Caseyville, Illinois Wednesday.

The incident happened before 5:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 64 near Route 157. Traffic is being diverted off at the nearest exit.

Police have not released any information about injuries or any other vehicles involved.

There is no estimated time frame when the lanes will reopened.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.