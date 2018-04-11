Report: Greitens was aggressor in unwanted sexual encounter

The Missouri House Committee investigating alleged wrongdoing by Governor Eric Greitens released their report Wednesday. Click here to read the report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV / AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens initiated a physically aggressive unwanted sexual encounter with his hairdresser and threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she spoke about it, according to testimony from the woman released Wednesday by a House investigatory committee.

The graphic report details multiple instances in which the woman said Greitens spanked, slapped, grabbed, shoved and called her derogatory names during a series of sexual encounters as he was preparing to run for office in 2015. The testimony contradicts Greitens' previous assertions that "there was no violence" and "no threat of violence" in what he has described as a consensual extramarital affair.

Ahead of the release of a report by a legislative committee investigating Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Greitens announced he would not step down. In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Greitens called the investigation by the committee a ‘witch hunt’ and criticized other aspects of the inquiry.

"Let's call this what it is, a political witch hunt, based on testimony on someone who said under oath that they may be remembering this through dream," he said.

The report, signed by all seven committee members, describes the woman's testimony as credible and notes that Greitens has so far declined to testify or provide documents to the panel. It also outlines instances where Greitens' public comments appear to run counter to some of her allegations.

Greitens said the report is full of lies and falsehoods and said nobody was allowed to testify on his behalf in the committee hearings.

"Keep in mind how this was written, no standards of evidence were used, no witnesses were cross-examined, no one representing me was allowed in the room, and no members of the press or the public were allowed in the room.," he said.

Greitens is accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman he was having an affair with and threatening to share it if she spoke about the encounter. He has admitted to the affair but denied wrongdoing connected to it. The affair occurred before Greitens was elected.

In the report, the committee said it found the woman to be credible but that it does not have evidence of photo or transmission of a photo.

Greitens is facing an invasion of privacy charge. He said he is confident he will be exonerated.

"In just 33 days a court of law will let every person know truth and know and my innocence," said Greitens

Many lawmakers have called for him to step down.

