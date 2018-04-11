Mo. lawmakers react ahead of Greitens report - KMOV.com

Mo. lawmakers react ahead of Greitens report

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses the crowd during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses the crowd during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Reaction to the Missouri House’s investigation findings of Governor Greitens are pouring in from both sides of the aisle.

Democratic State Representative Peter Meredith weighed in on the findings 20 minutes before Greitens made his statement.

News 4’s Russell Kinsaul spoke with Democratic Rep. Deb Lavenear who said, “It’s a sad day for Missouri.” Rep. Lavender went on to say the report is graphic, woman is credible & the governor should resign.

Republican State Representative Steve Cookson of Poplar Bluff released a statement saying, "I would just say where, part of the place where I represent character is important and we'll find out if character is important and we'll find out if character is important to the rest of the state of Missouri."

Republican State Rep. Kevin Engler of Farmington said, "I've been disappointed with the governor on the whole thing I don't know if this changes the name of the game." 

