Mo. lawmakers react ahead of Greitens report

The Missouri House Committee investigating alleged wrongdoing by Governor Eric Greitens released their report Wednesday. Click here to read the report

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses the crowd during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Reaction to the Missouri House’s investigation findings of Governor Greitens are pouring in from both sides of the aisle.

Democratic State Representative Peter Meredith weighed in on the findings 20 minutes before Greitens made his statement.

I’ve read enough. Resign now or be impeached. — Peter Merideth (@PeterforMO) April 11, 2018

News 4’s Russell Kinsaul spoke with Democratic Rep. Deb Lavenear who said, “It’s a sad day for Missouri.” Rep. Lavender went on to say the report is graphic, woman is credible & the governor should resign.

Democratic Rep. Rep. Deb Lavender emerged from briefing on the investigation of @GovGreitensMO and said “It’s a sad day for Missouri.” Said the report is graphic, woman is credible & the governor should resign.” #MOLeg @KMOV pic.twitter.com/auq2ecaELt — Russell Kinsaul (@russellkinsaul) April 11, 2018

I asked one Republican lawmaker leaving the report briefing for a reaction - "Character" - is all he said. #kmov — Matt Sczesny KMOV (@KMOVMatt) April 11, 2018

Republican State Representative Steve Cookson of Poplar Bluff released a statement saying, "I would just say where, part of the place where I represent character is important and we'll find out if character is important and we'll find out if character is important to the rest of the state of Missouri."

Republican State Rep. Kevin Engler of Farmington said, "I've been disappointed with the governor on the whole thing I don't know if this changes the name of the game."

I can’t get my head around a man’s character that would put his wife and children through this kind of pain. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 11, 2018

