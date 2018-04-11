St. Louis lawmakers debate over allowing guns in Missouri church

St. Louis lawmakers plan to debate news laws that would loosen gun restrictions in Missouri including allowing guns in church without the consent of the clergy.

However, the clergy is pushing back.

Reverend Mike Angell of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion has joined several religious leaders who are critical of a proposed state law that’ll require churches to post signs banning guns.

Angell said the debate over what images and words appear in the house of worship for years but requiring signage is offensive.

“What we post is very important to us. Being required to post this sign to keep weapons out of our houses of worship is an offense to us,” said Angell.

The clergy acknowledged that there are 'faithful people of goodwill' that are gun owners including clergy members. But they are looking for lawmakers to consider new legislative priorities.

“Such as banning bumpstocks, limiting high capacity magazines, better access and resources for mental health care and the strengthening of background checks,” said Rev. George Smith.

But Michael Meyer, a firearms instructor and gun rights advocate, disagrees.

“A good guy with a gun will bring peace to a church that's under attack it's as simple as that,” said Meyer.

Saint Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson said religious leaders will fight back if lawmakers pass the bill.

“How we do it at this point is simply we know we will but we would not be above lawsuits or other actions to prevent the bill from going into effect.”

