Suspects accused of using cloned credit cards caught on camera

Police say this man and another used cloned credit cards to make withdrawls at banks in STL County. Their car is also pictured. Credit: STL County PD

St. Louis County police said two men tried to withdraw money using cloned credit cards.

One man tried to use several credit cards to withdraw money from ATMs in South County on April 4. Police say he was accompanied by another man and both tried to tried make multiple transactions at the Neighbors Credit Union on South Lindbergh.

At least one card was also used at the Anheuser Busch Credit Union on Barrett Station on April 3.

Police said both men and their car were caught on surveillance cameras.

If you have any information on the suspects’ whereabouts, call police.

