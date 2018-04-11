Molina drops appeal, serves 1-game suspension

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, is held back by Arizona Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso while yelling at Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Rob

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina dropped his appeal of his one-game suspension stemming from an altercation with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and sat out Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Molina was penalized for making contact with plate umpire Tim Timmons during Sunday's dispute.

Molina initially appealed the suspension after it was announced Tuesday and played in a 5-3, 11-inning win. With a regularly scheduled off day waiting for him on Wednesday, he dropped his appeal and used Wednesday to serve his one-game ban.

Lovullo was suspended for one game and served the penalty Tuesday.

Francisco Pena started for St. Louis in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.