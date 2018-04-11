IDOT to close I 55/64 east of MLK bridge exit

COLLINSVILLE, Il (KMOV.com) -- Drivers who take Interstate 55/64 westbound to St. Louis will have to take another route this weekend.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday they will close the roadway east of the MLK exit ramp all the way to the structure over Riverpark Drive in East St. Louis in order to perform emergency pavement patching.

Drivers will be unable to take the highway beginning Friday at 9 a.m.

The closure is expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Additional lane restrictions will be encountered along westbound I-55/70 east of Illinois Route 203 and along westbound I-64 at 18th Street in St. Clair County to safely direct traffic to detour routes.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to I-70 and I-255.