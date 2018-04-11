The Latest: Lawmakers briefed on committee's report in Greitens investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV / AP) — The full report on the special committee's findings is slated to be released at 5 p.m. Here is the latest information on the investigation into Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens:

1:15 p,.m:

Missouri lawmakers met for briefings on the special committee's report in closed-door sessions. Republicans and Democrats had separate meetings on the committee's findings. Rumors around the Missouri Capitol are that the report is around 400 pages.

12:15 p.m.

A poll released Wednesday shows Greitens job approval shrunk amid the scandal; 48 percent say he should resign his position.

Florida-based national firm Mason-Dixon Polling & Research Inc. contacted 625 registered voters statewide between April 4 and April 6 and found that 47 percent disapproved of Gov. Greitens’ job performance. The poll also found 41 percent approved of his job performance and 12 percent were unsure.

Fifty-two percent of women and voters under the age of 50 said they disapprove of Gov. Greitens job performance.

Tuesday - 6:40 p.m.

A special legislative committee investigating Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says it will release its report Wednesday.

A news release from the Missouri House says the House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight is scheduled to release its findings at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.

The Republican governor is charged with felony invasion of privacy and awaits trial next month. He's accused of taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a woman with whom he had an affair while she was partially nude.

The woman says Greitens threatened to make the photo public if she ever revealed the affair that happened in 2015, before Greitens was elected.

___

Tuesday - 2:30 p.m.

A judge has issued a partial gag order for attorneys and witnesses in the criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison issued the order Tuesday in response to a request from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Gardner expressed concern that Greitens' attorneys were trying the case in the media.

The Republican governor is charged with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo without the consent of a woman he was having an affair with in 2015, before he was elected.

Burlison's order does not prohibit attorneys from speaking about public information in the case, but prohibits comments related to deposition material, opinions about what witnesses might testify to and other speculative issues. The ruling also will require the judge to sign off on certain court filings before they're made public.

_____

Tuesday - 12:35 p.m.

The attorney for a woman who had an affair with Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is accusing his attorneys of a "smear campaign."

Attorney Scott Simpson said in a phone interview Tuesday that the Greitens team wants to discredit the woman before she testifies at his criminal trial next month.

Greitens is charged with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo without the woman's consent in 2015, before he was elected.

Defense attorneys said in a court filing Sunday that the woman, in a deposition, wasn't sure whether she saw Greitens holding a phone during the encounter. But Simpson says Greitens told her he had a photo, and he threatened to distribute it if she spoke of the affair.

Simpson wants the full transcript of the woman's deposition released.