MoDOT to close lanes south of the Poplar Street Bridge this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MoDOT is planning to close lanes south of the Poplar Street Bridge this weekend.

Weather permitting, crews will close eastbound Interstate 44/northbound Interstate 55 for pavement work Friday night. In addition to repairing the pavement, crews will be fixing the drainage on the bridge over 3rd Street between the Interstate 44/Interstate 55 split and under the Poplar Street Bridge/ eastbound Interstate 64.

Starting April 13, crews will close:

Northbound I-55 at I-44 at 8 p.m. The detour will be marked.

I-44 at the exit to 7th and Park/Broadway at 8 p.m. The detour will be marked.

The ramp from EB I-44 /NB I-55 to Walnut will be closed at 7 p.m.

The ramp from 8th and Marion to eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 will be closed at 7 p.m.

The ramp from northbound I-55 to Gravois at 7 p.m.

The ramp from eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 to the Poplar Street Bridge at 7 p.m.

Drivers should consider using Interstate 64 or Interstate 70 as a detour.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The work is weather permitting.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved