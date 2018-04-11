Toddler dies after brutal beating; suspect charged with murder

Miller was charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy (Credit: KMOV)

A 24-year-old man is now in custody for brutally beating a 2-year-old boy to death in St. Louis County Sunday night.

Officers found Cayden Carson unresponsive in the 5600 block of Helen Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Sunday. He was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said they were originally called to the home for a sick case. The incident was initially investigated as a suspicious death but has now been reclassified as a homicide.

Police said Corey Miller, 24, told detectives that he kicked, squeezed and hit the child. Autopsy reports showed Cayden suffered injuries that resulted in blunt force trauma.

Miller is charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

He is being held on a $250,00 cash only bond.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is conducting the investigation

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information regarding the incident.

