House Springs man charged with sexually abusing child

The Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office has charged a 22-year-old man as a result of a child sexual abuse investigation.

Robert Shipp has been charged with statutory sodomy with a $75,000 cash only bond.

Shipp is currently being held at the Jefferson County jail.

Although no other victims have come forward since, Sheriff Marshak is asking if anyone believes they may have been victimized by Robert Shipp to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515.

If you believe a child has been the victim of abuse, contact the Missouri Department of Social Services Hotline at 800-392-3738.

