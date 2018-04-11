Gateway Pet Guardians hosting Kitten Shower to prepare for 'Kitten Season'

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Gateway Pet Guardians will hold their first-ever Kitten Shower this Sunday.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at Modern Brewery, located at 5231 Manchester Avenue. The rescue said they are hosting the Kitten Shower to prepare for “Kitten Season,” which is when shelters across the country see double their usual number of cats and kittens.

Attendees will be able to meet adoptable kittens, buy original kitty artwork, learn about their foster program and enter to win raffle prizes. There will also be cupcakes, refreshments and shower games.

Click here for a list of supplies that Gateway Pet Guardians currently needs.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved