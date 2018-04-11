Watch: Driver rams motorcyclist during Florida road rage incident

SARASOTA, FL. (CNN/KMOV) – A driver slammed into a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in Florida Sunday.

The biker was injured and is speaking out in hopes that the driver will come forward.

At 5 p.m. Sunday evening, motorcyclist Darin Hendrickson got into a heated argument with a driver on an area road in Florida.

“I was brake-checked, we all know what brake-checked is, he slammed on the brakes and made me try to go into the back end of him and rear-end him,” said Darin Hendrickson, Biker.

The situation quickly escalated and Hendrickson attempted to get the driver to pull over when suddenly the car careens over, slams into him, and leaves him tumbling onto the sidewalk.

“I was just like, man, I’m fixing to die. And I just pictured my son, I got a one-year-old and that guy was all that was flashing through my mind,” said Darin Hendrickson.

Hendrickson was badly bruised and swollen and his bike was totaled.

The driver was in a Grey Mazda 3 Hatchback with a large decal on the rear window.

Hendrickson wants him caught and brought to justice.

“Fact of the matter is, you tried to kill me, and that is going to leave a life-long scar in my mind,” said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson urges drivers to be cautious around bikers, “If I’m not endangering you, just because you don’t like the sound of my motorcycle, or you don’t like how aggressive I’m driving, why you do think you can take it into your hands and take me out?”

The driver could possibly be charged with aggravated battery.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to track that person down.

