Video captures brutal beating of gay couple at Miami Pride event

MIAMI, Fl. (KMOV/CNN/WSVN) -- A same-sex couple is recovering from a recent attack in Florida.

The men were attending a gay pride event in Miami when four people started throwing punches at them.

"Why us,’ asked Dmitry, who didn’t want his last name used. “It was thousands of gay guys on the street. It was full of people. Why did they target us?"

The couple came under attack by a public bathroom as they left Miami Beach Pride Sunday evening.

Surveillance video captured the savage assault. Police say the four guys shouted anti-gay slurs in Spanish before unleashing blow after blow.

The four men police say are responsible for this beating have turned themselves in. Police said Juan Lopez, 21, Luis Alonso, 20, Adonis Diaz, 21, and Pablo Romo, 21, are all facing aggravated battery charges.

"I got knocked out, he was the one fighting against all of them. We had another hero he tried to help us, he got injured as well," Dmitry said.

“I have four staples in the hand,” said Helmut Muller, the good Samaritan who tried to stop the attack. "At least I tried, you know it's just not right... these guys... with their racial slurs... judging people for their sexual orientation, it's just not right."

Muller and his friend jumped in, trying to help, even following the attackers. They ended up in the hospital.

The State Attorney’s Office will determine if the attack was a hate crime.