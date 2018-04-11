Poll: Greitens job approval sinks amid scandal, 48 percent say he should resign

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses the crowd during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – More Missouri voters disapprove of Gov. Eric Greitens’ job performance than approve of it, according to a newly-released poll.

Florida-based national firm Mason-Dixon Polling & Research Inc. contacted 625 registered voters statewide between April 4 and April 6 and found that 47 percent disapproved of Gov. Greitens’ job performance. The poll also found 41 percent approved of his job performance and 12 percent were unsure.

Among Republican voters, the Governor’s approval rating was at 63 percent. Twenty percent of Republican voters said they currently disapproved. Seventy-nine percent of Democratic voters said they disapproved and 14 percent approved of Gov. Greitens’ job performance.

Fifty-two percent of women and voters under the age of 50 said they disapprove of Gov. Greitens job performance.

Across the state, 48 percent of voters said they felt the Governor should resign, while 36 percent said he shouldn’t and 16 percent said they were unsure.

The poll results come after Gov. Gretiens was indicted on an invasion of privacy lawsuit in the City of St. Louis involving alleged blackmail.

Click here to view all the results.

