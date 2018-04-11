Poll: Greitens job approval sinks amid scandal, 48 percent say he should resign

A special legislative committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens is expected to release its findings Wednesday afternoonMore >
A special legislative committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens is expected to release its findings Wednesday afternoonMore >
A shooting led to a truck crash in East St. Louis Wednesday morning.More >
A shooting led to a truck crash in East St. Louis Wednesday morning.More >
Two people are facing charges after a dog was found starved to death in Granite City.More >
Two people are facing charges after a dog was found starved to death in Granite City.More >
Seven families are without a home after a fire broke out an apartment building in Florissant Tuesday night.More >
Seven families are without a home after a fire broke out an apartment building in Florissant Tuesday night.More >