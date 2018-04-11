Non-profit donating books to under-resourced schools

Bring Me a Book will be giving book-boxes to all 60 first-graders at a north St. Louis school. (Credit: KMOV)

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Bring Me a Book will be giving book-boxes to all 60 first-graders at a north St. Louis school.

North Side Community School will receive the books in late April, as part of Bring Me a Book’s commitment to eliminating the literacy gap through supplying high-quality children’s literature.

To learn more about Bring Me a Book’s organization, click here.

