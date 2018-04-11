Wehrenberg holding job fairs to hire seasonal, long-term employees

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Marcus Wehrenberg Theatres is looking to hire seasonal and long-term employees.

The movie theatre chain is holding a job fair Wednesday and Thursday to hire for all nine of its locations in the St. Louis-area.

The job fair will take place from noon to 8 p.m. both days. On Wednesday, the job fair will take place at the St. Charles Cinema, located at 1830 South First Capitol Drive, and on Thursday it will take place at Ronnie’s Cinema, located at 5320 South Lindbergh Boulevard.

Click here for more details.

