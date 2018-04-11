Truck crashes into East St. Louis apartment after apparent shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A shooting led to a truck crash in East St. Louis Wednesday morning.

A truck crashed into the Dawson Manor Apartment Complex around 4 a.m. The crash appears to be the result of a shooting, authorities told News 4.

No one inside the apartment building was injured in the incident.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

