Dog found starved to death in Granite City; couple charged with animal cruelty

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two people are facing charges after a dog was found starved to death in Granite City.

John T. Haynes Jr. and Jonyce L. Lockett, both 37, were arrested after a dog was found dead after being malnourished at their home on Emert Avenue on April 4, according to State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.

Granite City officers discovered the dog after receiving an anonymous report of a starved and neglected dog. When officers arrived, they found the dog dead.

An autopsy revealed the dog’s cause of death was starvation. The dog’s stomach allegedly had no traces of food but did have pieces of chewed plastic from a doghouse.

Haynes and Lockett have each been charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty. Their bond was set at $50,000.

