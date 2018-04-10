To save money, Dellwood drops St. Louis County Police

St. Louis County Police will no longer be patrolling Dellwood because of cost.

County officers have patrolled the city since May 2013 but starting on Thursday, North County Co-Op officers will take over.

News 4 has learned the small North County city has paid around $1 million annually in exchange for police protection by St. Louis County officers.

City Administrator Segun Babaloa said the service provided by St. Louis County was good but added the cost was going up to $1.5 million.

Under the arrangement with the North County Co-Op, 12 officers will patrol for $970,000.

“In terms of us having a detective on staff, also having a captain over rank, will help in terms of a supervisory role,” said Babaloa.

The city says they will now have community policing.

Dellwood’s contract with St. Louis County Police ends at midnight Wednesday.

