Fire breaks out Florissant apartment building

A two-alarm fire broke out in the 3100 block of Leisurewood in Florissant on Tuesday. Credit: KMOV

A fire broke out at an apartment building in Florissant Tuesday night.

The two-alarm fire broke out in the 3100 block of Leisurewood.

Multiple fire departments are on the scene.

Other information wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved