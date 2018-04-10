Missouri Senate bill would expand St. Louis City Sheriff's reach

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Legislature is considering expanding where St. Louis sheriff's deputies can arrest people.

The proposal would give deputies the option of receiving a certification known as the "peace officer standards and training commission," which will allow them to make arrests anywhere police officers can. Currently, deputies generally only enforce courtroom security, transport prisoners and deliver summons but are not considered law enforcement officers. St. Louis is the only Sheriff's Department in the state with that restriction.

The proposal passed the Senate in March, and a similar bill was heard by a House committee Tuesday.

Proponents say the change would make St. Louis safer.

Opponents say there isn't money for the additional training.

The House bill is HB 1958

The Senate bill is SB 652

