Local restaurant donating to stop domestic and sexual violence

A local restaurant is doing its part to help end domestic and sexual violence.

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria in Town and Country has been donating some of its profits to Safe Connections, a group that works to prevent and end domestic and sexual violence.

The restaurant undertakes the effort one Tuesday a month.

“The community we can build here should extend to the community outside of the restaurant as well,” said John Lee with Katie’s Pizza and Pasta.

The restaurant has donated more than $170,000 to St. Louis area non-profit groups since opening a few years ago.

