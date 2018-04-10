Affton residents seeing red over issues with mail service

"I've never seen mail service as bad as it is here," said Edward Spann. "It's just a joke."

Edward Spann's called several places home over the years, but he said never anywhere with mail issues like Affton.

"It's a disaster," said Spann. "We have gotten as many as three different addresses delivered here."

Spann told News 4 he's complained about the mail service multiple times and was even confronted by a USPS carrier.

"The guy shows up at our door, 'you got a problem with me?''' said Spann. "I felt irritated that somebody told him that someone from this address complained."

Spann isn't the only Affton resident dealing with mail issues.

"The last time, I had to pay a penalty because they didn't pick it up," said Margaret Imre.

"No fault of your own?" asked News 4's Eric Cox.

"No, but I had to pay a penalty of $30," responded Imre.

United States Postal Service Corporate Communications Representative Mike Cooke sent News 4 a statement.

The statement does not address issues with service in Affton, but instead explaining how each carrier delivers thousands of letters and packages each day, and if a mistake is made, customers can call 1-800-275-8777 or visit www.usps.com.

"I've had several people in the neighborhood say they've called the office and complain and they just kind of get the run-around," said Dan Crum.

Dan Crum told News 4 a bill was brought to his mailbox days after it was due.

"Last week, a bill didn't get to me and they said, 'we haven't received it,''' said Crum. "You know, what do you do? We cuss and fuss, but we really don't know."

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved