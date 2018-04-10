Head-on crash closes lanes of EB I-55/70 near 111 - KMOV.com

Head-on crash closes lanes of EB I-55/70 near 111


(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)
FAIRMONT CITY (KMOV.com) -

A head-on crash involving a semi and car has closed two lanes of I-55/70 near Illinois 111.

The accident happened Tuesday evening around 7:00 p.m.

Police said a semi-truck and car collided. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Other information wasn’t immediately known.

