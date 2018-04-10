SLMPD police chief lashing out after department's policies and procedures posted online

Chief John Hayden was sworn in on December 28, 2017. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden is lashing out over the online posting of the department's policies and procedures -

News 4 obtained an email the chief sent to the department, in which he wrote the posting of tactical responses raises concerns for officer's safety.

Philip Weeks, the man who posted it, obtained the information by filing a Freedom of Information request.

Weeks would not give an interview, but said he posted the information to demonstrate the department has no de-escalation policies and he hopes this leads to change.

Hayden says they are now working to address any "vulnerabilities" the release may have created.