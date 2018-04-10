Local soldier one of two killed in helicopter crash

Chief Officer Ryan Connolly was a native of Manchester. (Credit: US Army)

A St. Louis area native was among two soldiers killed in a helicopter crash last week in Kentucky.

Manchester native Chief Warrant Officer Ryan Connolly, 37, and 28-year-old Warrant Officer James Casedona were killed during a training mission near Fort Campbell.

Connolly joined the Army in 2001 when he was a junior at the University of Missouri.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

