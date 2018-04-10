Committee investigating Greitens to release report Weds

A special legislative committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens says it will release its report on Wednesday afternoon at 5:00 p.m.

The committee made up of state lawmakers will meet one more time in the human resources office in the basement of the state capitol before releasing its report.

READ: Blackmail alleged as Greitens admits to extramarital affair

When the report is released, legislators say the reaction could range from a shrug of the shoulders to making preparations for impeachment.

Nobody on the committee has been talking about their work. They wouldn’t answer questions about the consequences of their findings. Around the halls of the capitol, nobody else is talking about what might be revealed by the investigation or what it could lead to.

Attorney for Greitens: "There's no picture. There's no evidence."

“Nobody’s saying anything about it, it is like it doesn’t even exist. I think they’re curious but nobody’s talking,” said State Rep Sue Meredith, D-St. Louis County.

Greitens was indicted in February on a charge of invasion of privacy. He is accused of taking a photo of a woman he was having an affair with in an uncompromising position. Greitens has admitted to the affair but denied wrongdoing connected to it.

Read: Judge in Greitens case issues partial gag order

Soon after the indictment, many lawmakers from both parties were called on Greitens to step down. Since then, most have tried to stay focused on passing laws and a budget.

“Whatever happens with the governor, happens with him. I was elected to get the job done and that’s I’m focused on,” said State Rep. Mark Matthiesen, R-Maryland Heights.

KMOV employees among witnesses in Greitens case

The job of lawmakers could include tough decisions in the coming weeks depending on what it is in the report.

The full report will be online at www.house.mo.gov. Members of the committee and House GOP leadership will be holding a press conference on the report at 6:00 p.m in the capitol. Democratic house leaders will then hold a press conference right after.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved