KMOV employees among witnesses in Greitens case

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens seen in a mugshot on February 22, 2018. (Credit: St. Louis Police Department)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two KMOV employees are among several new witnesses identified by the Circuit Attorney's Office in Governor Eric Greitens' Invasion of Privacy case.

The prosecution on Tuesday afternoon announced reporter Lauren Trager and KMOV's 'custodian of records' will be called to testify at the trial, which is slated to begin May 14.

Other members of the media, as well as representatives from Apple and Google, were also named as witnesses.

