Warrenton cemetery has nearly 90 grave sites, but no one knows who is buried there

WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One local town is trying to get to the bottom of a mystery: Who is buried in a cemetery that some didn't even know was a cemetery?

“We have identified 87 burial sites,” Warrenton County Historical Society’s David Avis said as he looked at the grave sites. “This individual was born in Germany in 1802.”

Some around Warrenton knew there were graves on the Barr family plot, a stretch of land south of the County Courthouse.

The acre and a half of land was donated to the Warren County Historical Society several years ago.

“Everyone seemed to know it was a city cemetery, but didn't know what we had,” Avis said.

They brought in a company from Virginia that used ground penetrating radar.

“So every flag you see here has got a grave site identified with it,” Avis said. “So we know to the sub-inch where it's located.”

They found nearly 90 grave sites, which astounded the historical society. Even long-time residents had no idea what was here.

More than 100 years ago, another cemetery opened up in Warrenton. It was larger and better maintained and many of the families moved their loved one's remains to the new cemetery

Cattle used to actually graze on the site of the old cemetery

Over the years, headstones were moved or vanished. To preserve the others, they were moved to the area around a family plot that was fenced in.

So now the historical society knows where the grave sites are, but who is buried where may never be known.