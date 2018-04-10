MLB suspends Molina one game following altercation with D-Backs manager, appeal underway

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, throws off his mask as he argues with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during an altercation in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Despite confidence from the St. Louis front office Yadier Molina would avoid punishment for his role in an altercation with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, the league has announced he will be suspended one game.

The Cardinal catcher will be eligible to play pending the outcome of his appeal, and is in the lineup for the Cardinals Tuesday night as of 3:45 pm.

During the second inning of Sunday's contest against Arizona, Lovullo took issue, apparently, with calls by home plate umpire Tim Timmons. His outburst notably came after Molina successfully framed a borderline pitch to get a called third strike on A.J. Pollock.

Lovullo began yelling and, at multiple points, called Molina a profane word. This set off a bench-clearing confrontation in which the eight-time Gold Glove winner went after the Arizona skipper, with Timmons being jostled around as he stepped in between the two.

Making contact with an ump is strictly forbidden and almost always results in suspension, but the Cardinals remained confident Molina would be spared any disciplinary action because Timmons did not feel the contact was purposeful. After the game he told a pool reporter he was did not think the league would need to take any further action.

Monday, Cardinals general manager Mike Girsch said he had not been contacted by the league and didn’t expect to take a call regarding Molina’s punishment.

“The fact the umpire didn’t kick Yadi out of the game, meant the umpire did not feel he had crossed any line. I assume MLB will interpret it the same way," Girsch said. "I don’t expect a suspension or anything."

Molina was likely penciled in for an off day Wednesday anyhow, as the series finale is a day game preceded by a night game. He could appeal the suspension, play Tuesday night, then accept and serve the suspension Wednesday when he would have already been off.

Lovullo was also suspended for one game, and is serving that ban Tuesday night.