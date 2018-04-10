Restaurants to host Autism Awareness dinner at West County Cente - KMOV.com

Restaurants to host Autism Awareness dinner at West County Center

DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

April is Autism Awareness Month and three restaurants in the West County Mall are sponsoring a night out for families with children with autism.

On April 15 from noon to 3 p.m., McCormick and Schmicks, Bravo and J. Gilberts will host meals for families of children with autism.

To make reservations for the restaurants click on one of the following: McCormick and Schmicks, Bravo and J. Gilberts.

