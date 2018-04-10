University City man says poorly placed stop sign caused crash

A University City man says a stop sign located in the wrong spot caused a two-car crash in the city of St. Louis on Friday. Credit: KMOV

Lindell Briscoe says he was driving north on 20th approaching Salisbury when the crash occurred.

As drivers head north on 20th a broken stop sign can be found taped to a street light 25 feet prior to the intersection, and it's causing confusion.

Briscoe says he's concerned "someone will get hurt" after he was involved in a two-car accident at the scene.

He blames the location of the stop sign, and says "a person who's driving might be on autopilot."

In Briscoe's case, he says he stopped at the location of the "taped up" sign, then proceeded forward.

By the time Briscoe reached the actual intersection, a car traveling on Salisbury appeared in his periphery.

Briscoe says he was already driving and had less reaction time to avoid a crash because his original stop was 25 feet prior to the actual intersection.

Cross traffic on Salisbury is not required to stop.

Briscoe admits "I didn't pay attention to the stop sign not being on the corner" but he firmly believes the sign's incorrect location contributed to the accident.

News 4 Investigates reached out to the City of St. Louis but learned the intersection is MoDOT's responsibility.

In an email on Monday MoDOT told News 4 the agency was dispatching an emergency response team to make appropriate repairs and do maintenance follow-ups.

On Tuesday morning a temporary stop sign was placed at the corner of 20th and Salisbury in the correct location.

