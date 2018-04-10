Blues forward Tarasenko will have surgery on left shoulder - KMOV.com

Blues forward Tarasenko will have surgery on left shoulder

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, right, takes a shot on goal while under pressure from Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot during a hockey game on January 23, 2017, at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Tim Spyers/Icon Sportswire, Getty Images) St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, right, takes a shot on goal while under pressure from Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot during a hockey game on January 23, 2017, at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Tim Spyers/Icon Sportswire, Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues star forward Vladimir Tarasenko has a dislocated left shoulder and will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Tarasenko was hurt in the first period of the regular-season finale on Saturday in Colorado. The Blues needed a point in the game to reach the playoffs, but lost 5-2.

Tarasenko revealed he had a dislocated shoulder while standing with his left arm in a sling Tuesday as teammates cleared out their lockers. The recovery after surgery can take up to six months.

"We'll see how it goes," Tarasenko said. "It was a hard year all the way around."

The 26-year-old led the team with 33 goals and 66 points. It was his lowest point total in four seasons.

The Blues won 44 games this season and finished with 94 points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • LocalMore>>

  • University City man says poorly placed stop sign caused crash

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:02:33 GMT
    A University City man says a stop sign located in the wrong spot caused a two-car crash in the city of St. Louis on Friday.  Credit: KMOVA University City man says a stop sign located in the wrong spot caused a two-car crash in the city of St. Louis on Friday.  Credit: KMOV

    A University City man says a stop sign located in the wrong spot caused a two-car crash in the city of St. Louis on Friday

    More >

    A University City man says a stop sign located in the wrong spot caused a two-car crash in the city of St. Louis on Friday

    More >

  • Committee investigating Greitens expected to release report Wednesday

    Committee investigating Greitens expected to release report Wednesday

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:23:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    The special committee investigating Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is expected to release a report on their findings this week, according to a statement from committee chairman Jay Barnes...

    More >

    The special committee investigating Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is expected to release a report on their findings this week, according to a statement from committee chairman Jay Barnes...

    More >

  • BREAKING

    Judge indicates approval of speech limitations in Greitens case

    Judge indicates approval of speech limitations in Greitens case

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:30:35 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens seen in a mugshot on February 22, 2018. (Credit: St. Louis Police Department)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens seen in a mugshot on February 22, 2018. (Credit: St. Louis Police Department)

    Judge Rex Burlison indicated he will approve speech limitations in Governor Greitens Invasion of Privacy case Tuesday.

    More >

    Judge Rex Burlison indicated he will approve speech limitations in Governor Greitens Invasion of Privacy case Tuesday.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly