Blues forward Tarasenko will have surgery on left shoulder

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, right, takes a shot on goal while under pressure from Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot during a hockey game on January 23, 2017, at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Tim Spyers/Icon Sportswire, Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues star forward Vladimir Tarasenko has a dislocated left shoulder and will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Tarasenko was hurt in the first period of the regular-season finale on Saturday in Colorado. The Blues needed a point in the game to reach the playoffs, but lost 5-2.

Tarasenko revealed he had a dislocated shoulder while standing with his left arm in a sling Tuesday as teammates cleared out their lockers. The recovery after surgery can take up to six months.

"We'll see how it goes," Tarasenko said. "It was a hard year all the way around."

The 26-year-old led the team with 33 goals and 66 points. It was his lowest point total in four seasons.

The Blues won 44 games this season and finished with 94 points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.