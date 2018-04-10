Judge issues gag order in Greitens case

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Judge Rex Burlison issued a gag order in the Governor Greitens Invasion of Privacy case Tuesday.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office filed a motion requesting the gag order, prohibiting counsel, the parties, and endorsed witnesses from making public statements outside of the courtroom in regards to the Governor Greitens Invasion of Privacy trial.

Filed Tuesday, the motion sought to preclude statements regarding the identity of witnesses and their expected testimony, references to specific evidence to be offered at trial, and any personal belief in the defendant’s guilt or innocence.

"The order would not preclude statements regarding the general nature of the law and the charge, scheduling information, the substance of court orders or rulings that are public record, and the contents or substance of any motions that are in the public record—subject to the Court review process also proposed herein," the motion continued.

Burlison approved the order in a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The move comes after a day of back-and-forth between the two sides played out in the media.

Read the motion here.